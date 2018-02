BRIEF-Stentys Launches a 11.8 Million Euro Rights Issue

Feb 21 (Reuters) - STENTYS SA:

* LAUNCHES A €11.8 MILLION RIGHTS ISSUE TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION OF MINVASYS

* SUBSCRIPTION RATIO: 13 NEW SHARES FOR 28 EXISTING SHARES

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE: €1.42 PER SHARE, I.E. A DISCOUNT OF 30.39%

* DETACHMENT OF PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS ON FEBRUARY 23, 2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FROM FEBRUARY 27 TO MARCH 8, 2018

* SUBSCRIPTION COMMITMENTS OF €8.9 MILLION, REPRESENTING 75.15% OF THE PLANNED CAPITAL INCREASE, FROM A NUMBER OF INVESTORS, INCLUDING BPIFRANCE

Source text: bit.ly/2FhQdiX

