* SAID ON TUESDAY PROPOSES TO DISTRIBUTE 22.5 PERCENT OF FY 2017 NET PROFIT AS BONUS SHARE

* DECIDES TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL TO 15.8 MILLION LIRA FROM 9.2 MILLION LIRA

