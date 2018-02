Feb 21 (Reuters) - EMPERIA HOLDING SA

* MAXIMA GRUPE EXTENDS THE DEADLINE FOR ACCEPTING SUBSCRIPTIONS IN TENDER OFFER FOR SHARES OF EMPERIA HOLDING TILL MARCH 16 AS IT HAS NOT YET RECEIVED THE CONSENT OF THE OFFICE OF COMPETITION AND CONSUMER PROTECTION (UOKIK) FOR TAKEOVER, SAYS LITHUANIAN COMPANY

* INITIALLY SUBSCRIPTIONS WERE SUPPOSED TO END ON FEB. 21

* MAXIME GRUPE ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 12,342,027 SHARES OF EMPERIA HOLDING AT 100 ZLOTYS PER SHARE ON NOV. 24, 2017

