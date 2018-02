Feb 22 (Reuters) - SARE SA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY PRELIM FY REVENUE AT ABOUT 46.0 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 41.3 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* PRELIM FY EBITDA AT ABOUT 5.7 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.2 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* PRELIM FY NET PROFIT AT 2.8 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.0 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* DECREASE IN EBITDA AND NET PROFIT IS THE EFFECT OF EMPLOYMENT COSTS’ INCREASE IN 2017 BY AROUND 5.9 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR-ON-YEAR

