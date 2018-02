BRIEF-Dada Reports Provisional Results Of Dali Italy Bidco's Obligation To Purchase

Feb 22 (Reuters) - DADA SPA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY THE PROVISIONAL RESULTS OF THE PROCEDURE FOR DALI ITALY BIDCO TO FULFILL THE OBLIGATION TO PURCHASE

* REPORTS 519,186 SHARES WERE TENDERED, CORRESPONDING TO 2.8 PCT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL FOR THE TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 2.1 MLN

* DALI ITALY BIDCO ALSO BOUGHT 371,585 SHARES, 2.0 PCT OF DADA, OUTSIDE OF THE PROCEDURE

* DALI ITALY BIDCO TO OWN 97.0 PCT OF DADA, REACHING THE THRESHOLD FOR THE SQUEEZE-OUT OF THE REMAINING SHARES

