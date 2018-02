BRIEF-CPD Units Sign Deals On Sale Of Properties In Warsaw

Feb 23 (Reuters) - CPD SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS UNIT, 8 GASTON INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. SP. K., SIGNED CONDITIONAL DEAL WITH RONSON DEVELOPMENT – CITY 3 SP. Z O.O. SP. K. ON SALE OF RIGHT TO PERPETUAL USUFRUCT OF REAL ESTATE IN WARSAW IN URSUS DISTRICT FOR 3 MILLION ZLOTYS NET

* SAID THAT ITS UNIT, IMES POLAND SP. Z O.O., ALSO SIGNED CONDITIONAL DEAL WITH RONSON DEVELOPMENT – CITY 3 SP. Z O.O. SP. K. ON SALE OF RIGHT TO PERPETUAL USUFRUCT OF REAL ESTATE IN WARSAW IN URSUS DISTRICT FOR 4 MILLION ZLOTYS NET

* SAID THAT ITS UNIT, BUFFY HOLDINGS NO 1 LTD, SIGNED CONDITIONAL DEAL ON SALE OF 100% STAKE OF BOLZANUS LIMITED WITH RONSON DEVELOPMENT SP. Z O.O. FOR 10 MILLION ZLOTYS AS BOLZANUS HOLDS RIGHT TO PROPERTY IN WARSAW

Source texts for Eikon:,,

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)