BRIEF-Soho Development Prelim Q1 2017/2018 Net Loss At 6.8 Mln Zlotys

Feb 23 (Reuters) - SOHO DEVELOPMENT SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT TERMINATED ITS INVESTMENT IN PROGRESS FIZAN

* LIQUIDATION OF PROGRESS FIZAN WILL AFFECT NEGATIVELY COMPANY‘S RESULTS; CONSOLIDATED Q1 2017/2018 FINANCIAL RESULT WILL BE LOWER BY ABOUT 0.6 MILLION ZLOTYS AND CONSOLIDATED Q2 2017/2018 FINANCIAL RESULT WILL BE LOWER BY ABOUT 5.6 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ESTIMATED THAT ITS CONSOLIDATED Q1 2017/2018 FINANCIAL RESULT WILL BE A LOSS OF 6.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)