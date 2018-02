Feb 23 (Reuters) - FEDERAL MOGUL IZMIT:

* TO MAKE LOAN UP TO EUR 4 MLN TO ITS UNIT FEDERAL MOGUL POWERTRAIN OTOMOTIV WITH INTEREST RATE OF 3.25% PER ANNUM

* TO MAKE LOAN ON CONDITION THAT REPAYMENT WILL BE MADE BEFORE 31 DECEMBER 2018

