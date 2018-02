BRIEF-Hispania FY Net Profit Down At 222.8 Mln Euros

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SOCIMI SA :

* SAID ON MONDAY FY REVENUE 156.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 142.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 102.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 90.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 222.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 308.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* EPRA NAV 15.93 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-DEC VERSUS 13.72 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-DEC 2016

* SAID INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR A GROSS AMOUNT OF 45.0 MILLION EUROS, 0.41 EURO PER SHARE, PAYABLE ON MARCH 5, TO BE SUBMITTED FOR APPROVAL BY THE BOARD ON MARCH 2

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)