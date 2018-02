BRIEF-DBV Technologies Announces Result From Phase II Study of Viaskin Milk

Feb 27 (Reuters) - DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, RESULT FROM PHASE II STUDY OF VIASKIN MILK IN MILK-ALLERGIC PATIENTS

* POSITIVE PRELIMINARY RESULTS SUPPORT VIASKIN MILK’S POTENTIAL AS THE FIRST TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM IGE-MEDIATED COW’S MILK PROTEIN ALLERGY (CMPA)

* A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DESENSITIZATION TO MILK WAS OBSERVED IN CHILDREN AGES TWO TO 11 TREATED WITH VIASKIN MILK 300 ΜG FOR 12 MONTHS

* COMPANY EVALUATING OPTIMAL DOSING/PATIENT POPULATION FOR FUTURE STUDIES

* ANNOUNCES EVALUATING THE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF THREE DOSE REGIMENS OF VIASKIN MILK (150 ΜG, 300 ΜG, 500 ΜG) IN 198 PATIENTS FOR THE TREATMENT OF IGE-MEDIATED

