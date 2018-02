BRIEF-Three Pension Funds Say Will Not Sell Tarczynski's Shares In Tender Offer At 14 Zlotys

Feb 27 (Reuters) - TARCZYNSKI SA

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT HAS RECEIVED A STATEMENT FROM PENSION FUNDS IN RELATION TO A TENDER OFFER FOR THE COMPANY‘S SHARES LAUNCHED BY EJT INVESTMENT S.A.R.L

* THE FUNDS, AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK, NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN OFE, PZU „ZLOTA JESIEN” OFE, SAID THE PRICE OF 14.0 ZLOTY PER SHARE IN TENDER OFFER DOES NOT REFLECT THE COMPANY‘S FAIR VALUE

* THE FUNDS SAID THAT THEY WILL NOT SELL THE COMPANY‘S SHARES AT THE PRICE SET BY EJT INVESTMENT

* “THERE IS NO FORMAL POSSIBILITY OF RAISING THE PRICE BEFORE THE END OF THE DEADLINE FOR SUBMITTING SUBSCRIPTIONS IN THE TENDER OFFER, I.E. BEFORE FEB. 28, THEREFORE THE PRICE OF 14.0 ZLOTY PER SHARE IS OUR FINAL OFFER”, DAWID TARCZYNSKI DIRECTOR AT EJT INVESTMENT SAID

