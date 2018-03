Feb 28 (Reuters) - Netmedia SA:

* SAYS THAT IT HAS DECIDED TO LAUNCH SHARE BUYBACK FOR UP TO 1 MILLION SHARES AT 9.80 ZLOTYS PER SHARES

* THE SHARE BUYBACK STARTS ON MARCH 1 AND ENDS ON MARCH 9

