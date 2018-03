Feb 28 (Reuters) - MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA:

* SAYS FY GROSS RENTAL INCOME UP 34 PCT AT 469.4 MILLION EUROS

* FY NET PROFIT 1.10 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 582.6 MILLION EUROS

* FY RECURRING NET PROFIT 289.2 MILLION EUROS

* FY RECURRING EBITDA UP 29 PCT AT 392.6 MILLION EUROS

* EPRA NAV 13.25 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-DECEMBER VERSUS 11.23 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-DECEMBER 2016

* TO PAY COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND OF 0.26 EUROS PER SHARE

* SEES 2018 DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST 235 MILLION EUROS, WHICH WOULD MEAN OVER 0.50 EUROS PER SHARE

