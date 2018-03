BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek 2018 Guidance and FY 2017 Dividend Payment

Feb 28 (Reuters) - COCA-COLA ICECEK:

* SAID ON TUESDAY TO PAY DIVIDEND AT NET 0,67 LIRA PER SHARE AND GROSS 0,79 LIRA PER SHARE ON MAY 25

* TOTAL AMOUNT OF NET CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT TO BE 186.0 MILLION LIRA FOR FY 2017

* EXPECTS VOLUME GROWTH AT 4 TO 6 PERCENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS IN 2018

* SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH AT 10 TO 12 PERCENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS (FX-NEUTRAL)

* EXPECTS SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT IN EBITDA MARGIN ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS IN 2018

* SEES LOWER THAN 1.5X NET DEBT/ EBITDA (ON AN FX-NEUTRAL AND ORGANIC BASIS) IN 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)