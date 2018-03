March 1 (Reuters) - Asian-Pacific Bank:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL CONSIDER DIVESTING THE BANK’S STAKE IN PETROPAVLOVSK AT THE MARCH 1 MEETING

* ASIAN-PACIFIC BANK OWNS A 9.11 PERCENT STAKE IN PETROPAVLOVSK, ACCORDING TO ITS FOURTH QUARTER REPORT BIT.LY/2GSDFGD

