* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY REVENUES FOR THE 12 MONTHS OF 2017 EUR 48.8 MILLION, A 23 PCT INCREASE, COMPARED TO EUR 39.6 MLN LAST YEAR

* FY 2017 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA INCREASED BY 36 PCT AT EUR 13.10 MLN IN 2017, VERSUS EUR 9.6 MILLION IN 2016.

* FY 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT REACHED EUR 4.74 MLN VS EUR 2.15 MLN YEAR AGO

