March 1 (Reuters) - Corporacion Financiera Alba SA :

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET SALES 64.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 18.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT WAS UP AT 474.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 407.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS AT 69.53 EUROS AT END-DEC., UP 1.5 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)