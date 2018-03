BRIEF-NH Hotels FY Recurring EBITDA Up 28.9 Pct YoY

March 1 (Reuters) - NH Hotel Group SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY FY TOTAL REVENUE 1.57 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.47 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING EBITDA BEFORE ONEROUS 233.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 180.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING NET PROFIT 34.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 11.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT INCLUDING NON-RECURRING 35.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 30.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY REVPAR UP 8.5 PERCENT AT 67.4 EUROS VERSUS 62.1 EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY OCCUPANCY RATE AT 70.8 PERCENT VERSUS 68.4 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE A GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.10 EURO PER SHARE

* THE BUSINESS PLAN IN PROGRESS CONTEMPLATES EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OF 260 MILLION EUROS COMBINED WITH A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN THE NET LEVERAGE RATIO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)