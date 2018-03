March 1 (Reuters) - Vertice Trescientos Sesenta Grados SA :

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET SALES DOWN 3.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 28.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* NET FINANCIAL DEBT AT END-DEC. 2.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 10.6 MILLION EUROS AT END-DEC. 2016

