BRIEF-Hellenic Bank net loss for 2017 amounted to EUR 45.0 million

March 1 (Reuters) - HELLENIC BANK PCL :

* NET INTEREST INCOME FOR FY 2017 WAS EUR 131.2 MILLION, DOWN BY 11 PCT COMPARED TO EUR 147.5 MILLION IN FY 2016

* TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME FOR FY 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 103.3 MILLION, UP BY 3 PCT COMPARED TO FY 2016

* LOSS BEFORE TAXATION FOR FY 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 48.5 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 12.0 MILLION FOR FY 2016

* 2017 LOSS AMOUNTED TO EUR 45.0 MILLION, WHILE Q4 2017 LOSS AMOUNTED TO EUR 27.3 MILLION

Source text : bit.ly/2FFK3tg

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)