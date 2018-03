BRIEF-Digital Bros H1 Net Revenue Down 30.8 Pct At EUR 40.7 Mln

March 1 (Reuters) - DIGITAL BROS SPA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY H1 NET REVENUE OF EUR 40.7 MLN VERSUS EUR 58.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET RESULT EUR 18,000 VERSUS EUR 7.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS GROSS REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING ON JUNE 30, 2019, BETWEEN EUR 145 MLN AND EUR 190 MLN

* TO FOCUS ON PREPARATION FOR RELEASE OF PRODUCTIONS UNDER DEVELOPMENT WHOSE LAUNCH IS EXPECTED IN NEXT FISCAL YEAR

* EXPECTS REVENUES IN THE PREMIUM GAMES OPERATING SEGMENT TO DECREASE TEMPORARILY AND START GROWING AGAIN IN QUITE A SIGNIFICANT WAY THE FOLLOWING FISCAL YEAR

* EXPECTS FOR ALL OTHER OPERATING SEGMENTS INCREASING REVENUES EVEN WITHOUT NEW LAUNCHES

* DOES NOT EXPECT GROWTH IN OTHER OPERATING SEGMENTS TO BALANCE THE TEMPORARY LOSS OF REVENUES OF THE PREMIUM GAMES UNIT

