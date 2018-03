March 1 (Reuters) - GRAPHIC SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT SIGNED A DEAL WITH WOLFS FUNDUSZ PRIVATE EQUITY FOR PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SERVICES IN KATOWICE

* THE COMPANY IS ENTITLED TO REMUNERATION OF 10,000 ZLOTYS NET PER MONTH

* THE DEAL WAS SIGNED FOR INDEFINITE PERIOD

