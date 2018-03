March 1 (Reuters) - SELVITA SA:

* SAYS THAT PFR LIFE SCIENCE ACQUIRED COMPANY’S SHARES WORTH AROUND 40 MILLION ZLOTYS IN PUBLIC OFFER

* TOTAL VALUE OF OFFER AMOUNTED TO OVER 134 MILLION ZLOTYS

* FUNDS RAISED IN OFFER COMPANY PLANS TO SPEND ON IMPLEMENTATION OF ITS 2017-2021 STRATEGY ANNOUNCED IN AUGUST, 2017

* ESTIMATES THAT TOTAL INVESTMENT COSTS IN YEARS 2017-2021 WILL REACH 390 MILLION ZLOTYS

