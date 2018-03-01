UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia debt management office meets investors in London - sources

(Updates with background)

By Robert Hogg and Sudip Roy

LONDON, March 1 (IFR) - The Saudi Arabia debt management office is meeting investors this week in London to provide updates on the sovereign’s debt plans, according to investor sources.

“We’re hoping to meet them tomorrow,” said one investor.

A second investor, however, has decided against meeting the team from the DMO.

“It’s more a marketing exercise than real new information,” he said.

Saudi Arabia sent a request for proposals to banks for an international bond issue in January. A deal is expected to materialise in the coming weeks, although no mandate has been announced.

The Saudi government started issuing debt in the international markets through loans and bonds two years ago in order to refill state coffers hit by a slump in oil prices.

It made its debut in the bond markets with a US$17.5bn issue in 2016, and raised a further US$21.5bn in 2017 through conventional and Islamic bonds.

The sovereign is also working with HSBC, JP Morgan and MUFG on the refinancing of its existing US$10bn syndicated loan.

At the same time as the DMO is meeting investors, a host of Saudi Arabian government officials and business leaders are in London as part of a Goldman Sachs conference. They include Fahad Al Saif, president of the DMO, Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, chairman of the Saudi Capital Market Authority, and Khalid Al-Hussan, CEO of Saudi Stock Exchange.