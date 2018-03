BRIEF-Anadolu Efes Biracilik 2018 Guidance

March 2 (Reuters) - ANADOLU EFES BIRACILIK:

* SAID ON THURSDAY EXPECTS MID-SINGLE DIGITS SALES VOLUME GROWTH ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS IN 2018

* SEES SLIGHTLY HIGHER EBITDA MARGIN ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS IN 2018 MAINLY DUE TO IMPROVED MARGINS IN BEER OPERATIONS

* SOME OF ANADOLU EFES’ OPERATING MARKETS HAVE BEEN UNDER POLITICAL TENSION BOTH IN BEER AND SOFT DRINK SIDES; ANY FURTHER ESCALATION OF THIS TENSION MAY NEGATIVELY IMPACT PERFORMANCE IN 2018.

