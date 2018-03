March 2 (Reuters) - WOLFORD AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY FOSUN INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CONCLUDED AN AGREEMENT FOR A PURCHASE OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN WOLFORD AG (2.543.694 SHARES, APPROX. 50.87% OF THE TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL OF WOLFORD AG) WITH THE MAIN SHAREHOLDER GROUP

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)