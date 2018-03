March 2 (Reuters) - FLAP KONGRE TOPLANTI HIZMETLERI :

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY 2017 NET PROFIT AT 12.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 9.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 REVENUE AT 122.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 66.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* TO PAY STOCK DIVIDEND AT 11.0 MILLION LIRA OR 35.3 PERCENT FOR FY 2017

* TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY 31.3 MILLION LIRA OR 100 PERCENT THROUGH BONUS ISSUES

