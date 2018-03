March 2 (Reuters) - SLASKIE KAMIENICE SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT WILL ISSUE NO LESS THAN 100 AND NO MORE THAN 1,000 SERIES F1 BONDS WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS PER BOND

* THE PURPOSE OF THE ISSUE IS TO RAISE FUNDS FOR PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE AND FINANCE CURRENT ACTIVITIES OF THE ISSUER

