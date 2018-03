March 2 (Reuters) - LOGICOM PUBLIC LTD :

* FY 2017 SALES EUR 865.8 MLN VERSUS EUR 799.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX EUR 14.6 MLN VERSUS EUR 11.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 PROFIT PER SHARE EUR 21.09 VERSUS EUR 16.49 YEAR AGO

* TO PAY FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF EUR 4.8 MLN WHICH CORRESPONDS TO EUR 0.065 CENTS PER SHARE

