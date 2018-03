BRIEF-FAS Allows Delo Group To Acquire 30.75% Stake In Global Ports

March 2 (Reuters) - GLOBAL PORTS INVESTMENTS PLC

* RUSSIA’S FEDERAL ANTIMONOPOLY SERVICE (FAS) HAS APPROVED AN APPLICATION TO ACQUIRE 30.75% SHARES IN GLOBAL PORTS BY DELO

* THE APPLICATION HAS BEEN APPROVED ON THE CONDITION THAT THE CONTAINER TERMINALS OF GLOBAL PORTS CONVERT THEIR CARGO HANDLING TARIFFS INTO ROUBLES WITHIN 30 DAYS OF THE TRANSACTION

* ANOTHER CONDITION IS THAT UNITS OF GLOBAL PORTS SHOULD DEVELOP AND AGREE SET OF MEASURES AIMED AT IMPROVING RUSSIA’S POSITION IN THE WORLD BANK’S DOING BUSINESS RATING WITHIN 60 DAYS OF THE TRANSACTION

