SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South Korean authorities will closely monitor financial markets for extreme fluctuations, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

“There seems to have been a one-sided movement in the global markets overnight due to dollar weakness, and the government will closely monitor markets for severe volatility,” Kim Dong-yeon said. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)