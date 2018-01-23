Toyota's Lexus aims to grow China sales 23 pct in 2018 -sources

BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s premium brand, Lexus, is targeting to grow sales in China by 23 percent this year to 160,000 vehicles, according to two individuals familiar with the matter.

The targeted volume compares to last year’s sales of about 130,000 vehicles, an increase of about 19 percent from 2016.

The Lexus insiders, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak with reporters, said the goal to boost sales to 160,000 vehicles was an internal objective, rather than a publicly stated one.

“We are treating this as a ‘must-achieve’ goal, and we have described it internally as such,” one of them said.

A Toyota spokesman in Beijing declined to comment. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)