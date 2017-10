Oct 11 (Reuters) - AUDI AG:

* CAR SALES UP 2.6 PERCENT IN SEPTEMBER TO 178,350 VEHICLES; BETWEEN JANUARY AND SEPTEMBER SALES DOWN 2.0 PERCENT TO 1.38 MILLION

* AUDI SEPTEMBER SALES DOWN 1.1 PERCENT IN EUROPE, UP 9.6 PERCENT IN THE UNITED STATES, INCREASED BY 7.2 PERCENT IN CHINA AND FELL 0.5 PERCENT IN GERMANY

