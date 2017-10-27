REFILE-BRIEF-LafargeHolcim CEO says new targets more realistic

(Corrects typo in headline)

Oct 27 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd

* LafargeHolcim CEO says I don’t think we do special dividends, current dividend policy is attractive

* LafargeHolcim CEO says growth opportunities not limited to M&A, but M&A on the agenda

* LafargeHolcim CEO says nothing new to report on syria case

* LafargeHolcim CEO says believes reputational damage from syria case is limited

* LafargeHolcim CEO says declines to give details about talks with ppc

* LafargeHolcim CEO says is positive on uk building market

* LafargeHolcim CEO says positive on infrastructure spending in U.S. India, Europe, Asia next year

* LafargeHolcim CEO says sees good situation in french market going forward

* LafargeHolcim CEO says outlook downgrade not designed to make new strategy look good

* Lafargeholcim CEO says new targets more realistic