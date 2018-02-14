Vietnam's Nghi Son oil refinery start-up to be delayed slightly - Idemitsu

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) -

* The commercial start-up of Vietnam’s 200,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Nghi Son oil refinery is slightly delayed from current schedule of the first quarter of 2018, project participant Idemitsu Kosan’s Executive Vice President Shunichi Kito told reporters on Wednesday

* First products from the refinery are projected from around the end-March to April - Kito

* The project’s commercial start-up was delayed from an initial expected start-up in the third quarter of last year (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)