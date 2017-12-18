BRIEF- Founding family ups stake in Idemitsu to over 28 pct

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) -

* Founding family of Idemitsu Kosan has increased stake in Idemitsu to above 28 percent by buying shares, lawyer representing family says

* Founding family remains firmly opposed to the integration of Idemitsu and fellow refiner Showa Shell Sekiyu, Yohei Tsuruma says in statement

* Idemitsu said in August that the new share sale had diluted the founding family’s stake in Idemitsu to about 26 percent, from more than a third previously, eliminating its ability to veto the proposed integration with Showa Shell (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)