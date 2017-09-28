FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EQT-owned IFS buys U.S. WorkWave in its biggest acquisition ever
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2017 / 2:32 PM / 20 days ago

EQT-owned IFS buys U.S. WorkWave in its biggest acquisition ever

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Swedish enterprise software maker IFS, owned by private equity firm EQT, said on Thursday it had struck a deal to buy U.S. software company WorkWave in its biggest ever acquisition.

** IFS said it was buying WorkWave, which sells cloud-based solutions to small and medium sized service businesses, for an undisclosed amount

** IFS has been on a shopping spree for much of the last decade and has increased focus on acquisitions - bigger and more frequent - since it was bought by EQT in 2015, Fredrik vom Hofe, head of strategy at IFS told Reuters

** vom Hofe said IFS used to eye companies with sales of around $5 million to $50 million but had started looking for larger acquisitions since being bought by EQT

** vom Hofe declined to say if WorkWave had revenues exceeding $50 million

** “We have a very active pipeline (of potential acquisitions),” vom Hofe said

** IFS, which focuses on sectors such as Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defence and Field Services Management, had revenues of 3.6 billion Swedish crowns ($442 million) in 2016, up 9 pct from the previous year ($1 = 8.1387 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.