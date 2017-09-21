FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IG Group's Q1 revenue jumps on expanding client base
September 21, 2017 / 6:21 AM / in a month

IG Group's Q1 revenue jumps on expanding client base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, reported a rise in first-quarter revenue, as an expanding client base helped counter quieter markets.

The company, which provides online stockbroking and trading services to retail investors, said revenue rose 21.4 percent to 135.2 million pounds ($182.47 million) for the quarter ended Aug 31.

Revenue in the UK rose 11 percent to 58.8 million pounds, while Europe saw a rise of 31 percent, IG said.

$1 = 0.7410 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

