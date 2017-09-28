IK Investment Partners to sell cleantech firm Evac to Bridgepoint

STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Private equity firm IK Investment Partners said on Thursday it was selling Finnish cleantech firm Evac to private equity funds managed by Bridgepoint.

* Evac sells friendly waste and wastewater collection and treatment systems for the marine, offshore and building industries

* IK’s VII Fund acquired Evac in December 2014

* IK says: “In the course of the Fund’s ownership Evac has achieved strong growth, with company turnover increasing by 55% exceeding MEUR 100 for the first time in the company’s history”

* Says financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed

* Says completion of the transaction is subject to legal and regulatory approvals

* Danske Bank, Carnegie, Alantra acted as financial advisors for IK, Roschier was legal advisor, Roland Berger did strategic vendor due diligence, while EY did financial vendor due diligence

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)