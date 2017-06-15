FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG Inc explores merger - sources
#Banking and Financial News
June 15, 2017 / 8:05 PM / 2 months ago

EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG Inc explores merger - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - ILG Inc, a U.S. provider of vacation timeshare properties, is holding early-stage talks about merging with another company after coming under pressure from hedge fund FrontFour Capital Group Llc, according to people familiar with the matter.

ILG is working with investment bank Moelis & Co as it fields merger interest, the sources said. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc are among the companies that have held talks with ILG, the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Marriott Vacations and Moelis declined to comment, while ILG and Hilton Grand Vacations did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

