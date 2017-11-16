Telecoms group Iliad posts higher Q3 sales as subscriber base grows

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Iliad - in fierce competition with bigger rivals such as Orange and Bouygues - posted higher third quarter revenues as it won more subscribers.

Iliad, which runs the “Free” Internet and mobile brand in France, said third quarter sales had risen by 5.3 percent from a year ago to 1.246 billion euros ($1.5 billion).

Iliad added it had won 250,000 new mobile subscribers during the quarter.

Iliad’s 2012 market launch sparked a price war in the French telecoms and mobile market, with Iliad looking to win business away from rivals such as Orange, Bouygues and Altice’s SFR.