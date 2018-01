Jan 25 (Reuters) - Gene testing company Illumina on Thursday won a $26.7 million jury verdict in a U.S. lawsuit accusing rival Ariosa Diagnostics, a subsidiary of Roche Holdings AG, of using patented prenatal testing technology without authorization.

A federal jury in San Francisco said Ariosa’s Harmony non-invasive prenatal test kits infringed on two Illumina patents.

Illumina had sought more than $100 million in damages.