DIARY-IMF, World Bank fall meetings in Washington

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting takes place on the sidelines. Following is the schedule of top events. All times are listed in EDT/GMT.

SUNDAY, OCT 15

0900/1300 - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda participate in “The Economy and Monetary Policy” panel before the Inter-American Development Bank

1000/1400 - Panel on fighting corruption, moderator: Sen Hagan, General Counsel and Director, Legal Department, IMF, Speakers: Christine Lagarde, Managing Director, IMF Laura Alonso, Secretary of Public Ethics, Transparency, and Fight Against Corruption, Argentina, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chair of GAVI and Former Finance Minister, Nigeria Susan Rose-Ackerman, Henry R. Luce Professor of Law and Political Science, Yale University School of Law 1500/1900 - ECB Vice President Constancio and Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann speak at the G30 meeting in Washington