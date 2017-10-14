FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DIARY-IMF, World Bank fall meetings in Washington
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 12, 2017 / 9:55 PM / 7 days ago

DIARY-IMF, World Bank fall meetings in Washington

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting takes place on the sidelines. Following is the schedule of top events. All times are listed in EDT/GMT.

SUNDAY, OCT 15

0900/1300 - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda participate in “The Economy and Monetary Policy” panel before the Inter-American Development Bank

1000/1400 - Panel on fighting corruption, moderator: Sen Hagan, General Counsel and Director, Legal Department, IMF, Speakers: Christine Lagarde, Managing Director, IMF Laura Alonso, Secretary of Public Ethics, Transparency, and Fight Against Corruption, Argentina, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chair of GAVI and Former Finance Minister, Nigeria Susan Rose-Ackerman, Henry R. Luce Professor of Law and Political Science, Yale University School of Law 1500/1900 - ECB Vice President Constancio and Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann speak at the G30 meeting in Washington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.