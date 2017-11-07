FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says its non-financing tool, one option for Serbia
November 7, 2017 / 11:52 AM / Updated a day ago

IMF says its non-financing tool, one option for Serbia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund Mission to Serbia, James Roaf, said on Tuesday the Fund’s non-financing tool could be one option for Serbia once it concludes current arrangements with the Fund in February next year.

The Policy Coordination Instrument is designed for countries seeking to demonstrate commitment to a reform agenda or to unlock and coordinate financing from other official creditors or private investors.

“I know the authorities are interested in continuing to collaborate, we are ready to support them,” Roaf told journalists.

“One of options is PCI - it is a new instrument and intended for countries that have no need for financing,” he said. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)

