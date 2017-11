VIENNA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group Immofinanz has agreed to sell its five Moscow shopping centres to Russian property company Fort Group for 901 million euros ($1.05 billion), it said on Monday.

The deal is expected to close at the end of this year, and clears the last hurdle for a merger of Immofinanz and smaller Austrian rival CA Immo. ($1 = 0.8587 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)