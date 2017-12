Dec 6 (Reuters) - Explosives maker Incitec Pivot Ltd said on Wednesday that it will cease to be the contracted supplier of ammonium nitrate prill for BHP Iron Ore, following the expiry of its current contract in November 2019.

The company said the cessation of the contract would have no effect on its financial statements for fiscal 2018 and 2019. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)