January 19, 2018 / 1:26 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

India regulator recommends allowing in-flight internet connectivity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday recommended that internet services like wi-fi and mobile connectivity should be permitted on domestic and international flights in India.

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets and also the world’s fastest growing internet services market, and such a step is likely to boost revenue for service providers as well as airlines.

The recommendations, which include providing a mechanism for the lawful interception and monitoring of wi-fi in aircraft cabins to ensure safety, were provided to the Department of Telecommunications which will draft the final policy.

Once finalised it will, for the first time, allow flyers in India to surf the internet on a plane, a service common in many foreign countries.

India’s concerns over a cyber attack have delayed the policy which has been in the making for several months, local media have reported. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; editing by Jason Neely)

