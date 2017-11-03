FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Punjab National Bank Q2 profit rises, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2017 / 7:11 AM / a day ago

India's Punjab National Bank Q2 profit rises, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - India’s state-run Punjab National Bank , the country’s fourth-biggest lender by assets, reported a 2 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating forecasts.

Net profit rose to 5.61 billion rupees ($86.87 million) for the quarter ended Sept 30 from 5.49 billion rupees a year earlier, the state-run bank said on Friday. (bit.ly/2h9nRzR)

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 4.33 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 13.31 percent at end-September compared with 13.66 percent at end-June quarter and 13.63 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 64.5800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.