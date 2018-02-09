FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 12:28 PM / Updated a day ago

State Bank of India posts Q3 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the nation’s biggest lender by assets, reported a surprise loss of 24.16 billion rupees ($375.10 million) for the three months ended December.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 20.67 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 10.35 percent at end-December, compared with 9.83 percent in the previous quarter. bit.ly/2EsKGIp ($1 = 64.4100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

