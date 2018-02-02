FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Financials
February 2, 2018 / 7:10 AM / 2 days ago

India bond yields fall on report of open market operations, buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indian bonds recovered all intraday losses following a report that the central bank might conduct open market purchases to support the government’s borrowing programme.

The Reserve Bank of India might undertake open market operations to support the bond market and the budgeted bond buybacks are also likely to be completed by March, local news wire Newsrise said, citing an official.

The news pulled down the 10-year benchmark bond yield to 7.55 percent. The yield had risen to a high of 7.68 percent earlier in the day, the highest since February 2016 on worries that the RBI might come out with a hawkish policy next week.

The paper had ended at 7.6 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.